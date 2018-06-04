

CTV Vancouver Island





The man convicted of killing a West Shore Mountie in a drunk driving crash two years ago has pleaded guilty in another crash that took place just one month later.

Kenneth Jacob Fenton pleaded guilty to two charges including driving while over .08 causing an accident resulting in bodily harm and flight causing bodily harm at the Duncan Law Courts on Monday.

The charges relate to a May 22, 2016 crash on Goldstream Heights Drive.

Police said at the time that they tried to perform a late-night road check on Fenton's truck but it did not stop for them.

When they caught up with the vehicle, they said it had rolled over with two people inside, including Fenton.

He was also sued by the passenger in the truck with him at the time.

The crash came after the April 5, 2016 collision in which an impaired Fenton slammed his truck into the police cruiser of Const. Sarah Beckett in a Langford intersection, killing her.

Fenton is currently serving a four-year sentence for that crash and could qualify for full parole this November.

"Health-wise, he looks like he's making some progress. There are a lot of things that still weigh heavily on him, of course," said Fenton's lawyer, Dale Marshall. "But his health and maybe, you may have observed, physical change, [he] appears to be doing everything he can to get healthier."

Fenton will next appear in court on July 3 for sentencing in the Goldstream Heights Drive crash.

He has also been charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm, but his lawyer said Crown is expected to enter a stay of proceedings on that charge when sentencing concludes.