Man wanted on sex charges arrested in Campbell River
RCMP say Christopher Lloyd Dixon was arrested in Campbell River. (Prince George RCMP)
VICTORIA -- Mounties in Campbell River have arrested a man wanted for alleged sexual offences in Prince George.
Christopher Dixon, 38, has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation.
A warrant for Dixon's arrest was issued in September when he failed to appear in court.
Prince George RCMP say the allegations date back to 2017 and involve a girl younger than 18.
Campbell River RCMP say a member of the public called police after seeing Dixon's photo, which police released earlier this month.
On July 10, the RCMP released his photo and asked for the public's help in finding the suspect they believed to be in the Campbell River area.