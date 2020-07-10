VICTORIA -- RCMP in Prince George are asking for the public's help in locating a sexual assault suspect believed to be living on Vancouver Island.

Police say they began an investigation last year into an incident reported to have occurred in 2017 involving a man and a girl under the age of 18.

They say 38-year-old Christopher Lloyd Dixon was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation but failed to appear in court.

The Mounties say Dixon is believed to be in the central part of Vancouver Island, possibly the Campbell River area, and also has a history in Nanaimo.

Anyone with information on Christopher Lloyd Dixon is asked to contact their local police or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2020