Man wanted across B.C. arrested in Courtenay
Dwayne Louis Thomson was arrested in Courtenay on Monday, after police issued a warning that he was likely hiding in the region. (RCMP)
Published Monday, September 30, 2019 1:55PM PDT
Last Updated Monday, September 30, 2019 6:07PM PDT
A man who was wanted for a number of offences across British Columbia and was believed to be hiding on Vancouver Island has been arrested.
Comox Valley RCMP say they arrested 47-year-old Dwayne Louis Thomson in Courtenay on Monday, after issuing a warning that he was likely hiding in the region.
Thomson was wanted for a number of offences, including possession of stolen property, failure to comply with probation and breach of undertaking and recognizance.