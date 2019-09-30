A man who was wanted for a number of offences across British Columbia and was believed to be hiding on Vancouver Island has been arrested.

Comox Valley RCMP say they arrested 47-year-old Dwayne Louis Thomson in Courtenay on Monday, after issuing a warning that he was likely hiding in the region.

Thomson was wanted for a number of offences, including possession of stolen property, failure to comply with probation and breach of undertaking and recognizance.