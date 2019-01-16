

A man with a criminal past has been identified as the second victim in a fatal wrong-way crash on a Nanaimo highway.

Kurtis Timothy, 31, was killed after he allegedly drove into incoming traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Duke Point ferry terminal exit early Monday morning.

His vehicle collided with a vehicle driven by 54-year-old Cliff Bishop, a long-haul trucker, killing both instantly.

A Nanaimo RCMP officer allegedly tried to pull over Timothy's vehicle on Harewood Road in the moments before the crash.

The Independent Investigations Office, which probes all police-involved incidents resulting in death or serious injury, is investigating the crash along with RCMP.

Neither the IIO nor RCMP are saying why the officer attempted to pull Timothy's truck over.

Court records show Timothy had a previous conviction in 2006 for stealing a car, then crashing it north of Nanaimo.

That resulted in the death of a friend, who was a passenger in the vehicle.

The IIO is asking anyone who witnessed or has information about Monday's fatal crash to contact them at 1-855-446-8477.