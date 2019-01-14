

CTV Vancouver Island





Two people were killed in a head-on crash that shut down the Trans-Canada Highway south of Nanaimo early Monday, and B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating.

The crash occurred just before 1 a.m. between Exit 7 and Exit 9, near the exit to the Duke Point ferry terminal.

A Nanaimo RCMP officer first saw a white GMC pick-up truck leave a home in the area of Harewood Road near 10 Street, according to the Independent Investigations Office.

The Mountie tried to stop the pickup for unknown reasons, but the driver allegedly failed to pull over and drove on to the Trans-Canada Highway.

Officers last saw the truck heading southbound in a northbound lane of the highway.

The IIO, which probes all police-involved incidents that result in death or serious harm, says officers later came upon the head-on crash between the truck and another vehicle in the northbound lane of the highway.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene and their identities have not yet been confirmed.

Alan Fraser, a driver who said he witnessed the aftermath of the crash, described the scene as looking "like a bomb went off."

In a news release, the IIO said it's investigating to determine whether police actions or inactions led to the deadly crash. It's also asking anyone with information on the crash to contact Nanaimo RCMP, which is conducting its own investigation.

The highway had reopened as of 11 a.m., according to Drive BC.