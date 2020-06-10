VANCOUVER -- British Columbia's police watchdog has been called to investigate an incident on Vancouver Island that led to a man's death.

The Independent Investigations Office is looking into the incident, in which Comox Valley RCMP were called to assist BC Emergency Health Services in checking on the man, who was staying at a local hotel.

Police were called to the hotel around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday because an acquaintance of the man had concerns about the man's health and wellbeing, according to a news release from RCMP.

Officers engaged the man in conversation outside the hotel, police said, and he assured them he would not harm himself.

However, despite officers' efforts to de-escalate the situation, the man returned to his room and got a gun, then came back out and "harmed himself," police said.

EHS was staged nearby, and police called them to the scene for help, but the man succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The IIO will investigate to determine whether police actions or inaction are linked to the man's death. The IIO is an independent, civilian oversight agency tasked with investigating incidents involving police in British Columbia that result in death or serious harm to a member of the public, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.