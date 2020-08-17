VICTORIA -- British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating an arrest last week in Esquimalt.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. says it's investigating after Victoria police responded to a call at a home on Kindersley Road at 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 9.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was refusing to leave the residence despite being asked to do so.

Police say they spoke to the man and told him to leave but he still refused.

The responding officers placed him under arrest and a struggle ensued.

Police say the man sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the arrest and was taken to hospital.

The IIO is asking anyone who heard the incident to contact the IIO Witness Line at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency for policing in B.C. The organization investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.