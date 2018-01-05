

CTV Vancouver Island





Sooke RCMP say they've arrested a man accused of unloading a gun into several homes and attacking his girlfriend in a violent domestic assault on New Year's Eve.

Police were called after a Sooke couple arrived home on New Year's Day to find their home had been trashed while they were away.

Televisions and computers were destroyed, couches were slashed open, drinks were poured on counters and floors and the homeowners were shocked to find a high-powered rifle and used cartridges on the floor, according to Mounties.

Investigators swept the home and determined several rounds from the rifle were fired inside the home, with two rounds piercing neighbouring homes.

No one was injured by the bullets, but police say the suspect's girlfriend sustained injuries in the assault and is now safe and recovering.

The woman had been looking after the property while the homeowners were away for Christmas holidays, police learned.

They traced the suspect to Vancouver after he was arrested on an unrelated matter and took him into custody. He remained in a cell at the Sooke RCMP detachment as of Friday.

The suspect, 26-year-old Victoria resident Ezra Polstein, faces charges including assault causing bodily harm, careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief over $5,000.

He was scheduled to make an appearance in Colwood Provincial Court Friday.

Police believe the consumption of alcohol, heroin and meth contributed to the New Year's Eve rampage.