VICTORIA -- Victoria police say one man among the 17 people wanted on charges of drug trafficking in Centennial Square remains at large.

Kyle Harvey is wanted on two outstanding warrants for drug trafficking related to an August investigation into drugs and violence in Centennial Square, police said Wednesday.

The undercover investigation began on Aug. 11 following an increase in crime linked to the drug trade at a temporary homeless encampment in the square.

One day before the investigation launched, two stabbings were reported in Centennial Square, the latest in a series of assaults in the area.

Police say that between Aug. 11 and Aug. 15, officers performed surveillance on the area and several undercover officers posed as customers to purchase drugs from tents set up in the homeless encampment.

Sixteen of the 17 suspects have been arrested, according to police.

Harvey, 28, is described as a white man with short brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5'10" and weighing approximately 170 pounds.

Harvey has several tattoos, including the word "life" on his right wrist and the word "death" on his left wrist, according to police.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.