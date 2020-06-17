VICTORIA -- The West Shore RCMP arrested a man on Tuesday evening for allegedly spitting on a security guard that was stopping him from leaving with unpaid items.

Mounties say they were called to the Real Canadian Superstore at 835 Langford Parkway at roughly 6:50 p.m. for reports of a theft and assault against an employee.

When police arrived, that heard that the man spat on the security guard when he was attempting to leave the store with a cart that contained more than $1,100 worth of merchandise.

After spitting on the employee, the man allegedly abandoned the cart and left the area.

Police say they were able to locate the man close to the store and found that he was breaching court-ordered conditions, including an evening curfew.

They also searched his backpack and allegedly found additional items that were stolen from store. He was then arrested for assault, theft under $5,000 and breach of conditions.

He was held in custody overnight and was expected to appear in court today.