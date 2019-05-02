

CTV Vancouver Island





A 24-year-old man has been arrested after a house fire in Saanich Wednesday.

Saanich police attended the scene Wednesday and determined the fire was suspicious, according to a police news release.

The fire in the 200-block of Sims Avenue was tackled by Saanich firefighters but not before it caused extensive damage to the home.

Police say the suspect is associated with the residence. He is in custody and due to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

"Our detectives are still gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses who were in the area at the time," said Det.-Sgt. Damian Kowalewich.

Fire officials said Wednesday the fire started at the back of the property and initially estimated the damage at $100,000.

Kowalewich told CTV News the fire is not believed to be connected to a series of suspicious dumpster fires in Saanich and Victoria earlier this week.