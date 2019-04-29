

Four fires that broke out in garbage bins in Victoria and Saanich early Monday morning are suspicious, according to investigators.

The first fire broke out in a bin at Bay and Government streets in Victoria at 2 a.m.

A little more than two hours later at 4:15 a.m., firefighters were called to a similar blaze in a garbage bin at Chatham and Government streets, a few blocks away from the first fire.

At 5:30 a.m., another fire broke out in a dumpster in James Bay at Menzies and Kingston streets.

Twenty minutes later, a garbage bin at Douglas and Alpha streets in Saanich was torched.

Victoria Fire Acting Battalion Chief Oscar Pohl said all of the fires are suspicious in nature and under investigation by police.

"I would say it's concerning," Pohl told CTV News.

The fires did not cause any damage to nearby buildings.