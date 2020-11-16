VICTORIA -- A 34-year-old man has been arrested after he refused to get off a BC Transit bus and then assaulted the bus driver, according to Saanich police.

The incident began around 8:30 a.m. Monday near the 1600-block of Cedar Hill Cross Road. At the time, the man was siting on the bus when another passenger stepped aboard. The man then began to yell profanities at the new passenger, Saanich police said.

Once the bus arrived at its next stop, the bus driver asked the yelling man to leave.

The suspect refused to step off the bus and instead began yelling at the bus driver. Police say the man then approached the BC Transit employee and tried to reach around a safety divider that separates the driver from the rest of the bus.

“A physical altercation ensued between both parties, after which the suspect finally left the bus,” said Saanich police.

The man was later located and arrested by police and is now facing one count of assault.

Police say that the bus driver was not injured in the altercation.

BC Transit tells CTV News that it is aware of the alleged assault and that it is working with police on the matter.

“Our top priority is safety, and we are conducting an internal investigation into this matter,” said BC Transit in a statement Monday.