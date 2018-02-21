

Victoria police have released surveillance video of a man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in a downtown mall over the weekend.

Police say on Sunday, a man apparently followed two young girls around The Bay Centre.

He then approached the girls in a store and sexually assaulted one of them before fleeing north on Douglas Street.

Police released new video on Wednesday showing a man walking past a mall kiosk.

An exterior mall camera shows him removing a toque from his head and putting his jacket hood up.

Witnesses had previously reported to police that the man appeared to be changing out of a disguise as he left the mall.

The 12-year-old girl was shaken by the assault but did not suffer any injuries, according to police.

The man is described as Caucasian or Aboriginal, 40 years old, has short facial hair and a medium build. He was wearing glasses, a camouflage toque, grey hat, dark hoodie, a black winter jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information should contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, and anyone who sees the man should call 911 immediately.