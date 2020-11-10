VICTORIA -- A 4.3 magnitude earthquake has been detected nearly 300 kilometres off the northern tip of Vancouver Island Tuesday.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake occurred roughly 285 kilometres north of Port McNeill at approximately 5:15 p.m.

Earthquakes Canada says that the earthquake occurred at a depth of approximately five kilometres.

The Canadian agency adds that the earthquake was likely not felt and that there is no risk of a tsunami.

"There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected," reads the Earthquakes Canada website.

On Oct. 19, a massive 7.5 magnitude earthquake near Alaska sparked tsunami concerns in British Columbia.

However, after several hours of being told to stand by, Emergency Management BC said that there was no tsunami risk to the province, while the tsunami warning remained in effect for Alaska.