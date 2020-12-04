VICTORIA -- Lights, inflatables, projectors galore! From Mill Bay to Oak Bay and beyond, get your household bubble together to take in some holiday cheer from the safety of your car.

Check the map below for all the Greater Victoria region's most-decorated homes.

Anywhere you see a Christmas tree, that’s where a fun light display is located. The map works for both desktop and mobile so you’ll be able to plan your viewing route with ease.

Please be smart when you visit these places. Either stay in your vehicle or be sure to wear a mask, sanitize and keep at least a "sleigh length" away from anyone outside of your bubble.

Please respect the displays and the neighbourhoods they’re in. Go during a reasonable time and keep the noise to a minimum.

This map will be updated until Dec. 25.