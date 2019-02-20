How would you feel if you were expecting Channing Tatum in your hotel room, but you found Ryan Reynolds there instead?

That’s what happened to one couple at Victoria’s Inn at Laurel Point.

Last weekend, the couple requested a photo of the Magic Mike actor during their stay at the hotel, but staff had another plan in mind.

Instead the couple arrived to find a black and white photo of Reynolds placed on the bed along with a sassy note, pointing out that as a B.C. hotel they prefer to support a local “heart throb.”

Staff didn’t leave Tatum out of the prank entirely, his photo was found in the recycling bin.

According to the tweet, the joke was well-received with the woman calling it “absolutely perfect.”