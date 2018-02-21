Leg, foot found near Jordan River identified as remains of Wash. State man
The BC Coroner's Service confirms Stanley Okumoto's leg and foot washed up on a beach near Jordan River late last year. (Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)
The BC Coroner's Service has identified human remains found near Jordan River in December.
The service says it has completed a DNA analysis confirming the human remains are those of 79-year-old Stanley Okumoto, a man from Bremerton in Washington State.
In December, a lower leg and foot were found inside a black shoe in Jordan River by a man walking his dog.
Okumoto went missing on Sept. 19, 2017.
He was found in Clallam County two months later, but his remains were missing the left leg and foot.
The BC Coroner's Service says its investigation is ongoing and no other details will be provided at this time.