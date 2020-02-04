VICTORIA -- A water main break on Lansdowne Road near Shelbourne Street has reduced westbound traffic travelling into Victoria's downtown core to just one lane Tuesday.

The break occurred late Tuesday afternoon and water could be seen bubbling up from the pavement and sidewalk.

As of approximately 5 p.m., Saanich work crews were on scene attending to the situation.

At the time, crews were unable to estimate when the pipe would be fixed. The municipality is warning that water may be shut off to some residents in the area.

Traffic delays are expected Tuesday throughout rush hour and into the evening.