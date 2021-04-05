VICTORIA -- Western Speedway, a popular Vancouver Island racetrack, will remain in its Langford location for two more seasons under a new name.

The decades-old speedway was sold in October, and the new owner has applied to potentially convert the 81-acre property into single-family homes and a business area, which could include a film production studio and hotel development.

On Friday, the speedway announced that it would continue to operate its 2021 and 2022 seasons. Meanwhile, the track will be renamed "Westshore Speedway" for legal reasons.

"Although we believe the support of the fans and racers over the years of the speedway have given meaning to the 'Western Speedway' name, we have been given no choice but to change the operating name of the speedway in order to avoid litigation," said the company in a social media post.

The real estate group that plans to redevelop the property, Bastion Development Corp. and Strand Holdings, has promised $2.5 million to the City of Langford to help find a new area for the racetrack to relocate to.

"Western Promotions would like to thank the community for their continued support," said the speedway on Friday.

"Our goal is to continue to provide an excellent opportunity for family entertainment in the Westshore."

The speedway first opened in the Langford in 1954.