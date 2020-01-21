VICTORIA -- A mysterious death in Langford Monday night is being investigated as a homicide, according to RCMP.

The West Shore RCMP says that officers were called to a single-vehicle collision near the 3100-block of Humpback Road at approximately 11:30 p.m.

When Mounties arrived, they discovered a dead male inside a vehicle. Police say foul play is suspected in the death, and that the investigation has been taken over by Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU).

"The investigation is in its very early stages," said Const. Nancy Saggar of the West Shore RCMP. "Investigators are seeking witnesses who may have been in the area of the 3100-block of Humpback Road between the hours of 9 p.m. and midnight on January 20 to come forward and speak to police.

"The public is asked to review any home security video surveillance and vehicle dash camera that may have captured suspicious activity," said Saggar.

Police say they are now working to gather evidence and are canvassing the neighbourhood and nearby area where the vehicle was discovered.

As the investigation is in its early stages, the RCMP said that the identity of the victim will not be released.

Anyone with information on the homicide investigation is asked to call the VIIMCU line at 250-380-6211.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is working with the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP on another homicide investigation on Cowichan Tribes Land on Monday.