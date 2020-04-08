VICTORIA -- With many health-care workers looking to self-isolate after shifts to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the City of Langford has donated thousands of dollars to help provide free accommodations to those working on the front lines of the pandemic.

Langford, in partnership with United Way, has volunteered to match donations from the community to find free temporary housing for health-care workers.

The city says that it will match up to $20,000 in donations through its “Langford Cares” campaign so that essential workers do not need to pay to keep their families and communities safe.

“Our frontline health-care workers are our heroes right now and we must support them in anyway we can,” said Langford Mayor Stew Young.

“Frontline workers, especially those working at our hospitals, are working long hours fighting the pandemic. They need somewhere comfortable, safe and quiet to get a proper night’s rest after a long day.”

All frontline health-care workers and RCMP officers can access the city’s free accommodations.

Anyone looking to use the accommodations should email langfordcares@langford.ca[.] The city says that all requests will be responded to within 24 hours.