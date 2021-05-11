VICTORIA -- The City of Langford has begun construction on a new community hub and dog park in the city's Station Avenue area.

The municipality says it's heard concerns from the community about the "appearance and general decline of the area" between Peatt Road and Veteran's Memorial Parkway for years, and has decided to revitalize the neighbourhood with a new community space.

The property will be developed into a recreational hub that includes spaces for small businesses and artisans, food trucks, public art, and other projects that focus on arts and culture.

The city also plans to build a new dog park and improve parking in the area for nearby businesses.

"This is an exciting project for people to take advantage of the arts, culture and recreation opportunities the community has to offer," said B.C. Premier John Horgan, MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca, in a release Tuesday.

"I look forward to seeing new life injected into this area, helping showcase how Langford is a tremendous place to live, work, play, and raise a family," he said.

The city says that the dog park and improved parking area will be ready in fall 2021. The rest of the space is expected to open in spring 2022.

Small businesses and local artists who are interested in the project can contact the city's manager of business development at dpetrie@langford.ca.

"For many years, council has focused on expanding recreational opportunities," said Langford Mayor Stew Young.

"Now we plan to turn our attention to arts and culture, providing new and exciting family-friendly options for residents and visitors alike," he said.

The Station Avenue property is owned by the Island Corridor Foundation (ICF). The city has leased the property from the ICF for 30 years, with funding from the Union of British Columbia Municipalities gas tax fund.