Warning: A graphic image of the cat's injury is shown at the bottom of this story.

VICTORIA -- The BC SPCA is turning to the community to help support a cat that was shot in the face with a pellet gun.

The BC SPCA said Wednesday that an eight-month-old cat named Keto was surrendered to its Sunshine Coast branch after it suffered a serious injury to its right eye.

Keto's owners were unable to afford the emergency veterinarian care required to deal with the cat's injuries. The BC SPCA accepted the animal and took it to a vet, where a veterinarian initially assumed it had suffered from some sort of blunt force trauma.

The clinic then did an X-ray and found that Keto had been shot by a pellet gun

"It appears that the bullet went straight through the middle of his eye and it (looked) to be lodged behind his eye or nasal cavity," said the SPCA.

"Keto is very lucky that the bullet did not travel into his brain and it does not look like any bone was damaged," said the organization.

The animal was then given antibiotics and pain medication and was rushed into surgery.

The SPCA says that veterinarians were able to remove the bullet from Keto's skull and the cat is now recovering.

The BC SPCA is now seeking donations to help cover Keto's recovery costs, which are estimated to be around $1,679 over the next several weeks.

Marika Donnelly, manager of the BC SPCA Sunshine Coast branch, says Keto is "incredibly outgoing and affectionate, and wants all the cuddles," despite his injury.

"His favourite thing in the world is mealtime and he will make sure to let you know he’s ready to eat," she said.

Donations to the BC SPCA for Keto and other animals can be made here.