VICTORIA -- A Vancouver Island campground with stunning views and beachfront access is shutting down due to new COVID-19 restrictions.

According to the Capital Regional District, the Jordan River Regional Campground has been closed until further notice.

On Nov. 13, Island Health's chief medical officer, Dr. Richard Stanwick, issued a regionalized health order which requires all RV and campground operators to contract trace guests.

This means that anyone staying at a campground would have to provide all their personal contact information before getting a campsite.

Capital Regional District staff say this is not possible at the Jordan River location and the site must close immediately.

The 23 campsites located at the Jordan River campground are available on a first come, first serve basis where guests pay by leaving funds in a secure drop box.

Capital Regional District parks operators say this form of reservation makes it impossible for staff to appropriately monitor guests, making the closure necessary.