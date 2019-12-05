VICTORIA – Four people are uninjured following a dramatic kitchen fire in Campbell River Thursday morning.

According to Campbell River fire Chief Thomas Doherty, calls for the fire came at 8:23 a.m. from the Quinsam Heights mobile home park.

While firefighters were enroute, Doherty says the department was advised that the fire started in the kitchen of a mobile home.

Once the fire department arrived, firefighters were first told that one individual was still inside the home. However, Doherty says that crews were quickly able to determine that the building was empty.

“We were then able to deploy a fire hose,” said Doherty.

Doherty says that fire crews were able to contain the flames to just one structure, though an adjacent mobile home did suffer minor damage from firefighting efforts.

Four occupants of the home plus one pet were able to escape the fire uninjured. The individuals are now under the care of emergency support services.

Doherty says that while the initial investigation suggests that the fire broke out in the mobile home’s kitchen, a full fire investigation will be conducted Friday.

The fire chief adds that it is fortunate no one was injured in the fire, and that it is vital that everyone have working smoke alarms, as the mobile home did not.

“It’s important to have a smoke alarm,” said Doherty. “The occupants were very lucky to have gotten out in time.”