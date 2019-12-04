VICTORIA -- The RCMP are investigating after a suspicious early-morning fire devastated a home in Courtenay Wednesday.

Police say that the fire is not believed to be accidental, and that it is suspicious in nature at this time.

"Investigators from the Major Crime Unit are still gathering evidence in the area; however, have been able to determine that this fire was not the result of a random act," said Comox Valley RCMP in a news release Wednesday.

Courtenay Volunteer Fire Department Chief Don Bardonnex tells CTV News the call came in at 1:25 a.m.

Approximately 22 firefighters attended the scene at 2300 Stewart Ave.

The blaze was contained to the basement of the single-family home, however it left the building uninhabitable, according to the chief.

One man was home at the time of the fire and was found unharmed in the backyard.