VICTORIA -- Environment Canada continues to warn residents of Vancouver Island of strong winds and heavy rains Tuesday.

Wind warnings have been posted for Greater Victoria, East Vancouver Island, North Vancouver Island and West Vancouver Island – while a rainfall warning is also in place for West Vancouver Island.

“An approaching frontal system will spread very strong winds to Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast today,” warns Environment Canada.

In Greater Victoria and East Vancouver Island, winds of up to 90 km/h are expected. The winds are forecasted to strengthen throughout the day before easing overnight.

In North Vancouver Island, winds of up to 110 km/h are predicted to sweep across the region Tuesday morning before easing to 50 km/h late Tuesday afternoon.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur,” said Environment Canada in an update early Tuesday morning. “High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.”

In West Vancouver Island, winds of up to 100 km/h are forecasted to blow through the coast, while rainfall amounts “in excess of 100 millimetres” are expected by Tuesday evening.

“The heaviest rainfall rates are expected through the afternoon and early evening,” warns Environment Canada.

“Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts,” adds the weather agency.

The coastal storm has already cancelled multiple BC Ferries sailings Tuesday, including routes to and from Vancouver Island.

Over the weekend, heavy rains caused a Vancouver Island First Nation to issue an evacuation notice due to flooding, and water overflows prompted a boil water notice in the Comox Valley.

For the latest updates on Vancouver Island’s weather alerts, visit Environment Canada’s website here.