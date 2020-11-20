VICTORIA -- Island Health is warning patrons of Irish Times Pub to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 if they were at the pub last week due to a possible coronavirus exposure event.

The exposure took place on Nov. 13 between 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Island Health says that exposure risk for customers is low and that the warning has been issued out of an abundance of caution.

“If you were at this location during the timeframe for possible exposure, it does not mean you will develop COVID-19,” said Island Health in a notice Friday.

“The possible exposure listed for this site is believed to be low risk.”

Anyone who was at the pub during this time who develops COVID-19 symptoms is asked to self-isolate immediately and schedule a virus test.

The Island Health COVID-19 testing call centre can be reached at 1-844-901-8442 from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The health authority asks that only people with COVID-19 symptoms contact the call centre.

“If you have not been contacted by public health, then please be assured you did not have a high-risk exposure related to this case,” said Island Health. “No ongoing COVID-19 risk from this exposure has been identified.”