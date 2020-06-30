VICTORIA -- The IMAX theatre in Victoria’s Royal BC Museum is set to reopen Friday, with new safety measures in place.

A maximum of 50 people will be able to watch a movie on the theatre’s 85-foot screen, with seating spread out across the facility.

Tickets must be purchased online before each screening, and viewers must reach their seats without passing anyone who is already seated.

The rule applies even during screenings, meaning that anyone who needs to leave the theatre during a movie must first get everyone on their row to clear the aisle before they are allowed to pass.

Other health measures include contactless entry and exiting of the theatre, with tickets being self-scanned, and floor markings indicating where people should stand to maintain physical distancing.

Meanwhile, concession at the theatre can still be purchased before movies begin, though not all items will be available.

A full list of visitor instructions for the IMAX Victoria can be found here.

The Royal BC Museum, which houses the IMAX theatre, first reopened to the public on Friday, June 19.

New health measures are in effect at the museum, which is currently charging half price for admission until the end of July.