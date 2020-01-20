VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s public auto insurer has announced a new program to help save money on collision and glass repairs.

ICBC says it worked with the repair industry on the new program that will rank repair shops by performance based on various factors.

Attorney General David Eby says the rankings will be placed on an I-C-B-C web page, allowing drivers to make informed choices about where to get their vehicles repaired and encouraging shops to be top performers.

“After consulting with industry leaders, the redesign of the collision and glass repair programs will improve transparency and accountability of repair shops for drivers who get into accidents and need to choose which repair shop they go to,” said Eby in a news release Monday.

“By publicly ranking the repair shops by performance, where repair shops strive to be the top performers, we expect that this will help curb some of the rising claims costs and pressures that ICBC is facing.”

The new collision program takes effect February 3rd and the new glass program begins on March 2nd.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2020.