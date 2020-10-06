VICTORIA -- Health officials identified 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island on Monday, all of them in the south and central island regions.

The Island Health area, which includes Vancouver Island, the Southern Gulf Islands and a portion of B.C.'s remote central coast, has now recorded 220 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Six people in the region have died of the virus and 204 people are considered fully recovered. No one in the region is currently hospitalized with symptoms of the virus.

Despite the 11 newly identified cases announced Monday, only 10 cases are considered active in the region Tuesday.

Five of the active cases are in the South Island, which has recorded six additional cases since last Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 84 cases have been found in the South Island, which includes Greater Victoria, the Saanich Peninsula, Port Renfrew and the Southern Gulf Islands.

In the past week, the Central Island recorded eight more cases, for a current total of 67 cases since the pandemic began.

The North Island, which spans Courtenay-Comox to Port Hardy, has identified 69 cases of COVID-19, however no cases are currently active and no additional cases have been identified in the past week.

Most of the region's cases have been identified in patients between the ages of 20 and 39 years old.

A total of 73,479 coronavirus tests have been administered by Island Health as of Tuesday morning.