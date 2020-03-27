VICTORIA -- Harbour Air Seaplanes is suspending its regular operations beginning Saturday, March 28 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The seaplane company says it is temporarily stopping all flights to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“As the COVID-19 epidemic continues to spread throughout the Province and with safety as our top value at Harbour Air, we have decided that it is in the best interest of our employees and our customers to cease all Harbour Air scheduled service flight operations,” said the company in a statement Thursday.

Harbour Air says that while it had decided to suspend its regular commercial operations, it will continue to offer charter services as the company has been considered an essential service in the province.

These charter services include freight flights, private flights and government support services if required.

“For the safety of our flight crew and private flight passengers, these flights will be completed utilizing our larger DeHavilland Otter aircraft, which will allow for on board distancing,” said Harbour Air.

The company said that it will continue to practise a more stringent cleaning and sanitation procedure between flights.

“To all of Harbour Air’s guests, neighbours, partners and friends, we are thinking of you. Through everyone’s help and support, we will get through this and get back to doing what we love,” said the company

Harbour Air said it plans to start regular operations again on May 4.