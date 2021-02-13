VANCOUVER -- Residents, businesses and municipalities across Vancouver Island have begun digging out from an overnight snowstorm that was expected to drop 15 to 25 centimetres of snow around the region.

As of 3 p.m. Saturday, there were no longer any winter storm warnings in effect for Vancouver Island, though Environment Canada's hourly forecast suggested flurries could continue through the 8 p.m. hour.

The City of Victoria opened its parking garages for free on Saturday to encourage people to get their vehicles off the street and make it easier for crews to clear major routes.

Crews focused on clearing priority roads, as well as downtown transit stops, wheelchair ramps and the sidewalks in front of city buildings, throughout the day.

"Crews will begin clearing residential streets as soon as they can," the city said in a statement late Saturday morning. "Stay safe out there and check on neighbours who may need assistance."

Victoria police also issued a statement urging the public to avoid non-essential travel as the snow continued to fall.

"Many major roads are currently impassable," police said. "Officers have responded to several vehicle collisions. No major injuries have yet been reported … If you can, please stay home."