VICTORIA -- Two special weather statements remain in effect for most areas of Vancouver Island Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.

Heat advisories for all areas of the island except for the North Island are in place Wednesday and are expected to remain until Friday.

Environment Canada says that warm air is expected to sweep northward from the U.S. to B.C. this week, which will raise daytime temperatures to an average of five to 10 degrees hotter than the seasonal norms on Vancouver Island.

These high temperatures are expected to peak starting Wednesday and carry through until Friday evening.

Wednesday’s temperatures are expected to reach a high of 27 C, while average historical temperatures for Sept. 9 have been around 20.4 C.

Environment Canada recommends staying in cool places and restricting outdoor activities to cooler times of the day this week. Islanders are also encouraged to drink plenty of water and to avoid leaving people or pets inside of parked cars.

Meanwhile, a special air quality statement remains in effect for four regions of Vancouver Island, Greater Victoria, East Vancouver Island, Inland Vancouver Island and West Vancouver Island.

Air quality may still be impacted by wildfire smoke from Washington state, which blanketed many parts of the island Tuesday.

While the air quality health index (AQHI) had dropped considerably, from 10 on the AQHI scale Tuesday – or "very high health risk" – to between one to three, or "low," on Wednesday, Environment Canada has yet to lift the advisory as of Wednesday morning.

The smoky skies special weather statement was last updated at 3:51 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to be updated again later today.