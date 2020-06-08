VICTORIA -- Health officials have discovered 29 new cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia since Friday, bringing the province's total to 2,659 cases since the novel coronavirus pandemic began.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday there was also one epidemiologically linked case discovered over the weekend in addition to the 29 new cases found.

There were no deaths linked to COVID-19 reported in B.C. over the weekend.

"There's no unlinked cases that we've had recently," Henry said. "They've all been able to be traced back to either ongoing outbreaks or clusters that we have recognized in the community."

The majority of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases have been found in the province’s Lower Mainland.

As of Monday, the Vancouver Coastal Health region has reported 907 cases while the Fraser Health region has confirmed 1,362 cases since the outbreak began.

Vancouver's total has been revised downward by one case since Friday due to a data error, Henry said.

Elsewhere in the province, the Island Health region had seen a total of 130 cases, the Interior Health region had reported 195 cases, and the Northern Health region has confirmed 64 cases.

A total of 167 people in B.C. have died from the virus.

There remain 183 active cases of coronavirus in B.C., with 16 people in hospital, including four in critical or intensive care.

A total of 2,309 people are now considered fully recovered, according to the province.

The provincial health officer advised travellers to contact local tourism boards when making summer holiday plans in the coming weeks.

"Some towns and regions who rely on tourism are eager to get us all back there," Henry said. "Other communities are challenged to support large numbers of people coming in and are asking visitors to be mindful and to keep their stays short."

The provincial health officer reiterated that she will not order British Columbians to wear non-medical masks in public places. While masks are helpful in curbing the potential spread of the virus, she said "there are very important and good reasons why people cannot wear a mask."

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said it was "very good news" that there were no COVID-19 deaths to report over the weekend.

Dix said B.C. continues to see a "relative flattening of the curve" of new COVID-19 cases but cautioned that new cases in Washington state, Oregon, California and Arizona are alarming.

"This is why we continue to have to be vigilant particularly at the border in ensuring that we keep transmission low," he said. "Even as we make efforts to allow some families to reunite we have to continue to be vigilant."