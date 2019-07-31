

A grizzly bear that conservation officers believe attacked a Quadra Island man near Powell River on Monday has been killed.

The B.C. Environment ministry told CTV News Wednesday that officers had tracked and killed a grizzly that had wounds consistent with the attack.

Colin Dowler was hiking and cycling alone in Ramsay Arm, about 180 kilometres northeast of Powell River, when he was surprised by the bear.

"The male was by himself on a logging road when he was attacked by what seemed like a grizzly bear," the BC Conservation Officer Service said in a statement Tuesday.

Dowler used a knife to stab the bear and fend off the attack, which officers said Wednesday was unprovoked.

Badly hurt, he was able to find a work camp where staff began medical treatment. Dowler was rushed to hospital with serious injuries that are non-life threatening.

"The bear had a wound in its neck similar to a knife wound," the BC Conservation Officer Service said in a statement Wednesday. "As a result, [we] are confident they got bear that attacked the man on the bike."

Dowler's condition was listed as stable by Tuesday afternoon and conservation officers said Wednesday he is expected to make a full recovery.