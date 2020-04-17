VICTORIA -- Another whale carcass has washed ashore on Vancouver Island, the second such discovery in less than a week.

Parks Canada staff say they discovered the body of a grey whale in Pacific Rim National park, near Tofino, on Tuesday.

Parks staff returned to the site again Thursday to take photos and samples of the animal for researchers to study.

Late last week, the body of a juvenile humpback whale was discovered farther north, on a remote beach near Kyuquot.

A water-taxi operator in the area told CTV News the humpback was entangled in crab-fishing traps.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.