A necropsy has been completed on a dead grey whale found floating between Sidney Island and James Island near Victoria on Thursday.

While the cause of death has not been released, a Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) spokesperson tells CTV News the male mammal's death was not the result of a ship strike.

A Canadian Coast Guard patrol vessel towed the carcass to the DFO's Institute of Ocean Sciences in Sidney on Friday where the necropsy was performed.

"The results of necropsies feed into a growing body of knowledge to assist in assessing the threats to whales from a population health perspective," said Paul Cottrell, the DFO's regional marine mammal coordinator.

"This data allows us to look at trends, pathogens, or other indicators that may affect their life history."

 

Grey whale