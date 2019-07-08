

CTV Vancouver Island





Another dead grey whale has washed ashore on the B.C. coast, bringing this year's total to eight dead mammals.

The whale washed ashore near Tow Hill, on the northeastern tip of Haida Gwaii last week.

A necropsy was completed on the whale Saturday.

"The animal was 32 feet in length," according to Fisheries and Oceans Canada spokesperson Lara Sloan. "Samples will be examined and results received over the next couple of months."

Sloan said there is "no obvious cause of death" at this time.

It's been an especially deadly year for grey whales on the West Coast, with the first dead whale found near Victoria, followed by others near Tofino and Haida Gwaii.

Several more dead grey whales have been found off California, Oregon, Washington state and southern Alaska, as the whales migrated north in the spring.

Scientists have speculated that many of the dead whales don't appear to have gotten enough food during last year's feeding season.