An influx of new students has the Greater Victoria School District asking for help from parents to reorganize catchment areas.

The district says it expects to see 1,800 extra students enter the school system in the next 10 years.

To accommodate them, the district says it must find space available at each catchment school, and is seeking public input for proposed boundary changes.

Parents with kids attending schools in the district can fill out the survey here, which asks questions like whether kids are attending their current catchment school, and if not, why.

The online survey will be available until the end of November.

The school board says it will review the feedback in December before the district draws new proposed catchment boundaries.

In early 2019, the district says it will host open houses for the new proposed boundaries, which will be implemented in September 2020.

For more information, head to SD61's website.