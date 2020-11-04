VICTORIA -- Interest in moving to Canada spiked among Americans during the U.S. presidential election’s general voting day Tuesday.

According to Google Trends, searches for "move to Canada" began to climb around 4 p.m. Tuesday before rapidly reaching a peak around 10 p.m.

The states most interested in information on moving to the Great White North include Oregon, Colorado, Washington, Maine and Minnesota.

The least interested states were Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.

While Google searches for moving to Canada spiked on the night of the U.S. election, overall interest was still higher in 2016 after U.S. President Trump was first elected into office.

Meanwhile, Americans looking into moving to Canada may be disappointed to find that the actual process of immigrating to our country is not a simple one.

There are several ways of applying for Canadian residency, which have varying rates of success. Additionally, a ban on non-essential travel between Canada and the U.S. remains in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Wednesday morning, the results of the U.S. election were not yet declared. Millions of votes still needed to be counted and the race remained close.

Experts have repeatedly said that the results of the U.S. election could take days, if not longer, to come in.

Besides searching for information on moving to Canada, top Google trends on U.S. election night included searches for fires and liquor stores "near me."

With files from CTVNews.ca Writer Ben Cousins and Jackie Dunham