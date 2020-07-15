VICTORIA -- Victoria’s Beacon Hill Children’s Farm is continuing to raise funds to help tend to its animals, as the popular landmark faces an indefinite closure due to COVID-19.

The farm, which usually opens in the spring and closes each winter, had to shut down operations in March due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the farm’s GoFundMe campaign, its usual operating season has now passed its halfway point, with no reopening date in sight.

Staff at Beacon Hill Children’s Farm say that a host of new baby goats have been born at the farm, which is exciting news but also places further strain on the farm’s finances.

The operators of the 35-year-old Victoria landmark hope that people will keep donating to keep the farm afloat until it is allowed to reopen.

“As we've just passed the (half) waypoint through our ‘regular’ season here at the farm, we sadly still do not have plans to open this summer,” reads an update on the farm’s GoFundMe page posted Wednesday.

“The farm will remain closed to the public as we don't know how to ensure the safety of the public, volunteers, animals and staff with the constant risk of COVID-19 still around us.”

Recently, a local business, Top Shelf Feeds, donated 15 bags of grain for the goats.

The farm says that the feed is “a big step” towards keeping the goats fed this summer, and is especially important for mother goats who recently gave birth to eight new kids this month.

“Since our last update, we had a little ‘baby boom’ here at the farm as many of our expecting mamas seemed to have decided to wait till July to have their babies,” said the farm.

“All the mums and babies are doing well and some of them have already joined the other goats in the petting area, the younger ones will do so soon and you'll be able to see them through the fence bouncing around.”

Donations to the farm’s ‘Goat Fund Me’ can be made here.

"As always, we are so grateful and thankful to you, our donors, for helping us keep the animals fed and sheltered during the pandemic," the farm said.

"Although they miss the public and the snuggles and attention they get from you, they are blissfully oblivious to the troubles and changes going on beyond the farm's fences."