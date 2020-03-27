VICTORIA -- The Girl Guides of Canada and Save-On-Foods have partnered to sell the community organization’s famous cookies at the grocery chain amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chocolate and vanilla sandwich cookies will be available in all Save-On-Foods locations across Western Canada for $5 a box, with all proceeds going towards Girl Guides of Canada.

The community organization – which provides girls and young women with access to programs in STEM, outdoor adventures, mental health and more – was forced to suspend their annual door-to-door cookie fundraising due to COVID-19.

“This suspension has virtually halted the annual spring Girl Guide cookie campaign, one of the organization’s two major fundraising initiatives,” said Save-On-Foods in a statement Friday.

“Many units have Girl Guide cookies that they cannot sell at this time while they focus on doing their part to practice social distancing to ensure the health of their community,” added Jill Zelmanovits, CEO of Girl Guides of Canada.

Now, more than 210,000 boxes of Girl Guide cookies are on their way to stores across Western Canada.

The cookies are expected to reach Save-On-Foods locations in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and the Yukon starting late next week.

“Save-On-Foods has a long history of supporting our communities, and we wanted to help Girl Guides with this fantastic tradition,” said Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones.

“For many people, these cookies mark the start of spring, and we are happy to give our customers the chance to support Girl Guides by picking up a box or two next time they shop at Save-On-Foods.”

While Girl Guide cookies will be available inside stores, the fundraising snacks can also be purchased online, while supplies last.