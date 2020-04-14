VICTORIA -- The BC SPCA is seeking donations to help care for six abandoned puppies that require significant medical treatment after being discovered near Port Alberni in early April.

According to the SPCA, the six German shepherd puppies, which are believed to be eight weeks old, were discovered in a remote area near Port Alberni.

A person walking by the area heard the puppies’ cries and then located them. The person then contacted the BC SPCA to pick up the animals.

“The poor little pups were in rough shape,” said Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA.

“They were undernourished, with eyes crusted shut with infection when they were rescued, but they were still wagging their tails and were so sweet.”

According to the SPCA, the six puppies had severe mange, skin infections, ear infections, conjunctivitis, and were plagued with worms and flea infestations.

The organization says that four of the six pups will require surgeries on their eyelids, with two of the four affected puppies requiring the operation on both eyes.

The BC SPCA estimates that treatment for the puppies will cost more than $4,000 and is hoping that local community members can help donate for their care.

“The puppies have been receiving antibiotics and have been bathed daily for their mange, along with other medical treatments,” said Chortyk.

“They are now recovering in foster homes and are doing well. They are so well-behaved and are happy, energetic puppies.”

Donations for the puppies, and other animals in SPCA care, can be made online here.