VICTORIA -- A gas leak forced the evacuation of several homes and buildings near downtown Victoria on Monday afternoon.

Workers on a building site at 1201 Fort St. struck the gas line during construction of the Bellewood Park residential development.

First responders and officials with WorkSafeBC and FortisBCwere called to the scene near the corner of Fort Street and Ormond Street around 2 p.m.

Abstract Developments, which is constructing the Bellewood Park project, says no one was hurt in the incident and workers are cooperating with investigators.

Vehicle traffic was prohibited from the area and first responders were completing door-to-door evacuations in the afternoon.

The City of Victoria said anyone within 500 metres of the site who has not been asked to leave their home should shelter in place.