VICTORIA -- Victoria police say a man was arrested at Beacon Hill Park on Saturday after he allegedly pulled a knife on a family.

Police say they were called to the washroom and playground area of the park around 2 p.m. for reports of a man "brandishing a knife toward another man."

When officers arrived, police say they were told that the knife was pulled in the presence of a family, including a young child in a stroller.

Police say the family told responding officers that they ran from the man and called police. No injuries occurred during the encounter, according to VicPD.

Several officers then searched the area and arrested a suspect without incident, say police. During the arrest, police say they found evidence of drug trafficking on the man's person.

The man is now facing recommended charges of assault with a weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon and breaching a release order, according to VicPD.

Meanwhile, a separate investigation into possession for the purpose of trafficking is underway, say police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.