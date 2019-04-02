Fifteen days after receiving a second heart transplant, Greater Victoria Sports Hall of Famer Simon Keith has been released from hospital.

Complicating his second heart transplant further, Keith needed a new kidney at the same time, from the same donor.

After months of waiting he got the heart transplant March 17, and the kidney the following day.

“There are no words for what we have felt as a family as we have travelled down this most unique journey. Of course, our deepest and most heartfelt thanks belong to the donor and their family. Without the simple yet significant act of registering their wishes to donate, none of this would be possible,” said Keith in a press release sent out by the Simon Keith Foundation.

Keith grew up playing soccer in Victoria and was on the University of Victoria Vikings team when he found out he would need a transplant. In 1986, the heart from a 17-year-old boy from Wales saved his life.

He was just 21 years old. After recovering, Keith went on to play soccer professionally, becoming the first athlete in the world to go on to play a professional sport after a heart transplant.

After a successful soccer career he stayed on in his new home of Las Vegas and became a strong advocate for organ donation in both the U.S. and Canada. Keith is also an author and inspirational speaker.

Last fall, Keith found out that only another heart transplant would save his life.

During the months of waiting he told CTV News that good wishes coming from Victoria helped keep his spirits up.

There has been the same outpouring of support since he got the transplant.

“The support from Victoria, Canada; Las Vegas, Nevada; across the U.S. and the planet has simply been incredible,” said Keith.

He has vowed to keep fighting to increase the number of organ donations to save lives.

“I will spend every day honoring the heroes and families who have saved me,” said Keith.

“By sharing my story and the stories of those who’ve made it possible, I hope it inspires others to give the gift of life. Thank you to every person who is registered as a donor. You are a true hero.”

For information on registering to donate your organs you can go to the Canadian Blood Services website.