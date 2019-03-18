

After more than four months on a transplant list waiting for a heart and kidney, the call has finally come for former professional soccer player and previous heart transplant recipient Simon Keith.

The Simon Keith Foundation announced the update on its Facebook page.

"First, thoughts and prayers to the donor family at this difficult time....and if you could also please think positive, say a prayer, as Simon Keith has received the call this morning, he will be undergoing a kidney and heart transplant, shortly,” said a message posted late Sunday morning.

It ended with “Love to the family, please respect their privacy, I will update later.”

A spokesperson for the Simon Keith Foundation confirmed Monday morning that the "heart transplant was a success," and that Keith would undergo a kidney transplant in the next 24 hours.

In an interview with CTV News earlier this month, Keith described the wait on the organ transplant list as “excruciating” and “soul depriving.”

It is a road Keith has travelled before: this was his second heart transplant.

Keith, who grew up in Victoria, became the first athlete in the world to play a professional sport after getting a heart transplant.

In 1984, while playing soccer for the University of Victoria Vikings, he was diagnosed with a heart condition. Two years later he got a heart transplant, and after recovery went on to play professional soccer in Las Vegas.

After retiring from soccer, he stayed on in Vegas, becoming an advocate for organ donation and a motivational speaker.

He has received countless accolades, including being named to the Victoria Sports Hall of Fame in 2016

In recent months, his heart and kidney had deteriorated, and a strict drug regimen as well as dialysis three times a week were keeping him alive.

Now, during the final stretch, his loved ones are still in an excruciating waiting game.

In a Facebook video posted last month Keith said they appreciate all the people who having been reaching out.

"It is definitely a journey for everybody and we are so thankful and grateful for your support."